Huge Ryzen CPU Microcode Update Leaked

Today has some good news for AMD users it seems. The host of MSI‘s Insider Show on YouTube, Eric Van Beurden, has leaked a pretty big update. They revealed that AMD’s Ryzen CPUs would get a new microcode update very soon. Wow, that sounds really freaking borking, I hear you say. Well, the new AGESA 1.0.0.4 update is anything but boring.

AGESA 1.0.0.4

The update is expected to bring new microcode improvements, with over a 100 new features and bug fixes. No doubt, this will mostly span the entire Ryzen range too. This usually covers improved memory support, stability improvements, performance improvements, solutions to some crashing and support issues, etc.

Release Date

The code will be released in about a month, typically after testing by manufacturers. Once it’s stable and compatibility is tested, it’ll be unleashed to the masses. We’ll update you when it’s time to update.