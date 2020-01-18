Humble Bundle Launches “Fire Relief Bundle” For Australia

As you have probably noticed in the news, Australia is currently in the midst of some massive wildfires and, of course, our best wishes go out to all of those affected by it and especially those who are working tirelessly to attempt to bring it under some form of control.

In the latest reports, we hear that there is rainfall in some of the areas affected, so hopefully, that is helping!

If you want to do your bit to help though, then the Humble Store has the answer for you. As part of their latest charity drive, the Humble Bundle package is offering you a whole host of games with proceeds from the sale going directly towards the ‘Australia Fire Relief’.

Humble Bundle

While the games on offer are, generally speaking, of the indie variety, it is still a pretty excellent mix and, and don’t forget, you can pay whatever you want for it, but anything you do pay will go 100% towards the charity!

It’s a chance to grab masses of games while doing your bit to try and help our friends down under!

“This special one-week bundle features over $400 in incredible games for just $25. 100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to help the people and animals affected by the Australian bushfires.”

Where Can I Get It?

If you want to check out the Humble Bundle sale, you can visit the official website via the link here!

With a suggested donation of $25, this is an excellent way for the gaming community to come together and help out in what is clearly a very troubling event (for both people in wildlife) in Australia.

In fact, just to drill it home, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your Humble Bundle? – Let us know in the comments!