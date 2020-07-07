HyperX Announces Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its Alloy keyboard line up with the release of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The new Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard is based on the original Alloy Elite design and boasts HyperX red linear mechanical switches built for performance, longevity, and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes dedicated media keys with quick access buttons and volume wheel and uses HyperX designed pudding keycaps with translucent dual-layer style and signature HyperX font to enhance LED and RGB light.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting and RGB colors. Alloy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionality.

HyperX Announces Alloy Elite 2

The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperX’s full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings. The Alloy Elite 2 is compatible with PC, PS4TM and Xbox One.

Features

HyperX Pudding Keycaps

HyperX Mechanical Switches 1

Signature light bar and dynamic RGB lighting effects

Dedicated media keys, quick access buttons, and large volume wheel

Solid steel frame

Advanced customisation with HyperX NGENUITY software

USB 2.0 pass-through, 100% Anti-ghosting, and Full N-Key Rollover Functionalities

Multi-platform compatibility

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official HyperX product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

HyperX has announced that the Alloy Elite 2 mechanic gaming keyboard is available to purchase now for £139.99. While alternative options will undoubtedly be made available in the future, at the time of writing it is only available through their official website. If you scroll to the bottom of the link here, you can see where you have the option to purchase!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? – Let us know in the comments!