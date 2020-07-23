HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard Review

There’s no shortage of amazing gaming keyboards these days, in fact, you have to try pretty damn hard to find a bad one, that’s how many good ones there are. That means brands are having to work even harder than ever to stand out from the crowd. HyperX are certainly putting in the effort, and all of their recent hardware has been pretty epic. Now I have their new HyperX Alloy Elite 2, which may be one of the most colourful RGB keyboards out there. Why? Because of their pudding key caps! They let through a lot of light, but we’ll see that in action shortly.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2

It’s not all just about RGB thrills though, honestly. This is still a very well equipped mechanical keyboard. Of course, HyperX make their own switches now, which we know to be brilliant. However, they’ve added in dedicated multimedia keys, a volume wheel, steel construction, NGENUITY support, anti-ghosting, full n-key rollover, and more. So it’s certainly ticking all the right boxes!

Features

HyperX Pudding Keycaps

HyperX Mechanical Switches

Signature light bar and dynamic RGB lighting effects

Dedicated media keys, quick access buttons, and large volume wheel

Solid steel frame

Advanced customisation with HyperX NGENUITY software

USB 2.0 pass-through, 100% Anti-ghosting, and Full N-Key Rollover Functionalities

Multi-platform compatibility

What HyperX Had to Say

For gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite™ 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs. The switches’ exposed LEDs pair with the translucent HyperX Pudding Keycaps to give your RGB lighting extra brightness compared to solid-colour keycaps.

Customise the signature light bar and create lighting profiles with intuitive HyperX NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colours. Use the software to personalise your setup further with custom Game Mode and macros. A USB 2.0 pass-through provides an extra USB port for your multi-tasking needs. The Alloy Elite 2’s sturdy steel frame makes it durable enough for work and play day in and day out.