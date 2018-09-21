HyperX Alloy FPS Silver Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

The mechanical keyboard is packed full of awesome products these days. In fact, you would have to try pretty damn hard to find a bad keyboard these days, as the market is extremely competitive. Of course, there’s always room for one more, and with that, I welcome the Alloy FPS RGB with open arms. The latest keyboard from HyperX feature Kailh Silver switches, for lightning-fast response times for gamers. However, with per-key RGB lighting, on-board profiles, a mobile phone charging USB port, full N-key rollover and anti-ghosting, and more, it’s sure to put a smile on any gamers face. At $109.99 with a two-year warranty, it’s more expensive than their previous model, so let’s take a look at what else it has to offer!

Features and Specifications

Keyboard

Key switch: Kailh

Type: Mechanical

Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colours)

Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels.

On board memory: 3 profiles

Connection type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)

USB 2.0 Pass-through: Yes (mobile phone charging only)

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

Key Rollover: N-key mode

Media control: Yes

Game Mode: Yes

OS compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key switches

Kailh Silver Speed

Linear, 40cN actuation force

Cable

Type Detachable, braided

Length 1.8m

Dimensions

Width 442.26mm

Depth 129.81mm

Height 35.59mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1100g

What HyperX Had to Say

“The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB™ is a great-looking, high-performance keyboard designed to make sure that both your skills and style are on full display. The exposed LEDs on the keyswitches amp up the brightness of the RGB backlighting which can be customised with the easy-to-use HyperX NGenuity software to make your stream really stand out. Durable Kailh Silver Speed keyswitches are rated for 70 million keypresses and feature an ultra-light actuation force, making them ideal for gamers looking to get every extra split-second advantage over their rivals. Once you’ve got your keyboard ready to show off, you can save up to 3 customisations to your onboard memory and take your own personal light show and macro settings on the road.” – HyperX

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

For the Alloy, you’ll find the usual set of documentation, as well as a long braided detachable USB cable. For those who travel with their gaming keyboard, detachable cables are great. Of course, if the cable does get damaged, or you want to add your own custom one, it’s easily replaced too.