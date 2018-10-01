HyperX Announces the Cloud Earbuds for Mobile Gamers

HyperX Audio For Gamers On-the-Go

Kingston‘s gaming division HyperX is announcing a new addition to their Cloud headset family. This time however, it is much smaller and is called the Cloud Earbuds. Unlike previous headsets which typically were aimed at PC and console gamers, the new Cloud Earbuds are for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

As the name suggests, these are earbuds that go directly into the ear. They come with flat cables to minimize cable jumbling when in store. Furthermore, HyperX provides swappable ear pieces of various sizes. They include a small, medium and large version with each package.

Each earbud is equipped with 14mm drivers and also has voice chat functionality through an in-line mic. Furthermore, these HyperX Earbuds are officially supported on the Nintendo Switch (and goes well with the Nintendo red coloured theme). Those on a smartphone can also use it regularly for voice calls as well with its 3.5mm CTIA standard connectors.

How Much are the HyperX Cloud Earbuds?

Aside from the replacement ear tips, the Cloud Earbuds also come with convenient carrying case. This lets users roll it inside with its tangle-free cable and have it protected from damages.

The entire package has an MSRP of $49.99 USD and comes with a two-year warranty.