HyperX Cloud MIX Review – The Best Cloud Headset Ever?

Introduction

HyperX Cloud MIX

HyperX took the gaming world by storm years ago when they released the Cloud headset. Back then, it proved to be one of the best performing, best made and competitively priced headsets on the market. Even now, I know people who have that same headset. However, since then, they’ve released quite a few variants, each offering something new to keep the range interesting. However, today they’re going all-out with the Cloud Mix. Feature packed to tick all the boxes for eSports, but still versatile and practical for our daily commute, gaming, and more. The downside? Well, it’s near-enough £200. This puts it in line with some serious hardware, so let’s find out if HyperX can step up and compete in the premium headset battleground!

Features

It only takes a quick glance at the specifications to see why this headset holds a premium price tag. Hi-Res audio drivers are a big win for you audiophiles, offering a frequency response of 10 Hz up to 40,000Hz. Furthermore, it can be used in wired mode, or wirelessly thanks to the built-in Bluetooth hardware. There are in-line and on-headset controls, multi-device support, a detachable cable and so much more. Basically, everything you would expect from a premium-grade headset.

Wired gaming headset certified for Hi-Res Audio

Bluetooth wireless technology for on-the-go connectivity

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Signature HyperX comfort and durability

Built-in mic and a detachable boom mic

Detachable braided cable with in-line audio control

Intuitive onboard controls

Multi-device compatibility

Specifications

Driver: Custom dynamic, 40mm driver with neodymium magnets

Custom dynamic, 40mm driver with neodymium magnets Type: Circumaural; Closed back

Circumaural; Closed back Frequency Response: 10Hz – 40,000Hz

10Hz – 40,000Hz Impedance: 40 Ω

40 Ω Sound Pressure Level: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D.: < 2%

< 2% Weight: 260g

260g Weight with Mic: 275g

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What HyperX Had to Say

“Creating the perfect headset for the growing gaming community was a natural next step for HyperX,” said Julien Millet, audio business manager, HyperX EMEA. “Our goal was to produce a headset that not only meets the standards of a professional gamer, but also offers the versatility for anyone to use anywhere. Simply plug in the Cloud MIX for hours of PC or console gaming or switch to Bluetooth mode to listen to music or chat wherever you are.”

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes beautifully packaged, with a good level of protection around the headset.

Below the headset, you’ll find a small component box. In here, you’ll find a bag of cables, as well as a protective pouch for the headset.

The included cables are all very nice quality, with the two audio cables braided. There is a 4-pole 3.5mm cable, which is perfect for use on console controllers and mobile devices (middle cable). This one also features a simple in-line volume control and microphone mute button. On the left, there’s a cable extension for using the headset on PC. The extension cable splits the 4-pole cable into dual 3.5mm jacks for audio and microphone. Finally, a USB charging cable for the built-in battery (only needed for Bluetooth mode).

Finally, there’s also this lovely flex-boom detachable microphone. Now, let’s get the headset out of the box!