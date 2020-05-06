HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset
Peter Donnell / 6 mins ago
There’s a lot of gaming headsets out there to pick from, and HyperX certainly have a few of their own! The Cloud Stinger family of headsets comes in four versions. There’s the Cloud Stinger Core, an affordable multi-format gaming headset. Above that, you have the Cloud Stinger Wireless, basically the same thing, but cable-free! And then there’s the Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1, which uses NENGUITY surround processing. However, today we’ll be taking a look at the top of the range model, the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1.
Their latest headset certainly ticks a lot of boxes. It offers wireless technology, so you’re not getting tangled up in cables while you play. There’s virtual 7.1 surround sound via NENGUITY processing, onboard controls, a flip up microphone, and more. It’s certainly well equipped for its price range, but how does it perform in the real world? That’s what really matters!
Features
- Gaming-Grade Wireless
- Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound3 via NENGUITY
- Lightweight & Durable
- Onboard Audio Controls
- Swivel-to-mute Noise Cancelling Mic
- Compatible with PC
What HyperX Had to Say
“The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a lightweight and durable gaming headset at a great price. Its immersive sound quality is powered by 40mm drivers with clear mids, highs, and impactful bass. Improve your chatting experience with your friend’s thanks to its noise-cancelling microphone which cuts out ambient noise and puts the focus on your voice. You can optionally add in virtual 7.1 surround sound1 powered by NGENUITY software in either a wired or a wireless version. Surround sound adds another level of immersion that also helps you pick up sounds of in-game enemies with more accurate positional audio. With the wireless option, you can free your setup of cords without worrying about audio latency. No matter what option you choose, the Cloud Stinger Core is a reliable gaming headset that’s always ready for daily gaming.” – HyperX