There’s a lot of gaming headsets out there to pick from, and HyperX certainly have a few of their own! The Cloud Stinger family of headsets comes in four versions. There’s the Cloud Stinger Core, an affordable multi-format gaming headset. Above that, you have the Cloud Stinger Wireless, basically the same thing, but cable-free! And then there’s the Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1, which uses NENGUITY surround processing. However, today we’ll be taking a look at the top of the range model, the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset

Their latest headset certainly ticks a lot of boxes. It offers wireless technology, so you’re not getting tangled up in cables while you play. There’s virtual 7.1 surround sound via NENGUITY processing, onboard controls, a flip up microphone, and more. It’s certainly well equipped for its price range, but how does it perform in the real world? That’s what really matters!

Features

Gaming-Grade Wireless

Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound 3 via NENGUITY

via NENGUITY Lightweight & Durable

Onboard Audio Controls

Swivel-to-mute Noise Cancelling Mic

Compatible with PC

What HyperX Had to Say