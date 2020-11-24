HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
HyperX was once a brand that only made memory products, however, these days they are one of the leading peripheral brands on the market. Over the years, we seen them release a wide range of Incredible mice, keyboards, what’s more. Of course, today the focus is on their award-winning head, the latest, the Stinger Core Wireless! The market is packed with incredible headsets, despite the successes, HyperX really does have their work cut out for them today.
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless
Fortunately, this headset does seem very well equipped. Being wireless, you’re never going to be tripping over the cables, which is always good for those long gaming sessions. They’ve designed the headset to be lightweight and durable, with plenty of memory foam and ergonomic features. Of course, you also get a range of on-board controls, a foldaway microphone, and support for both PlayStation and PC devices.
Features
- Gaming-grade wireless
- Lightweight comfort
- Immersive in-game audio
- Durable, adjustable steel sliders
- Convenient onboard audio controls
- Swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic
- Compatible with PS4 and PC
What HyperX Had to Say
“Enjoy wireless freedom at a great price. The wireless HyperX Cloud Stinger™ Core is a lightweight, durable headset that’s ready to play on PS4 systems. Chat with your friends online and enjoy clear communication with your squad thanks to its noise-cancelling microphone. Get immersed in your gaming and lose yourself in your audio entertainment with Cloud Stinger Core’s rich sound. It also features onboard audio controls on the earcup and a convenient swivel-to-mute mic.” – HyperX