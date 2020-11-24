HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Review

HyperX was once a brand that only made memory products, however, these days they are one of the leading peripheral brands on the market. Over the years, we seen them release a wide range of Incredible mice, keyboards, what’s more. Of course, today the focus is on their award-winning head, the latest, the Stinger Core Wireless! The market is packed with incredible headsets, despite the successes, HyperX really does have their work cut out for them today.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless

Fortunately, this headset does seem very well equipped. Being wireless, you’re never going to be tripping over the cables, which is always good for those long gaming sessions. They’ve designed the headset to be lightweight and durable, with plenty of memory foam and ergonomic features. Of course, you also get a range of on-board controls, a foldaway microphone, and support for both PlayStation and PC devices.

Features

Gaming-grade wireless

Lightweight comfort

Immersive in-game audio

Durable, adjustable steel sliders

Convenient onboard audio controls

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic

Compatible with PS4 and PC

What HyperX Had to Say