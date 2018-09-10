HyperX Debuts Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard with Kailh Silver Switch

New Speed Switch Option

HyperX is releasing a new RGB LED version of their Alloy FPS mechanical gaming keyboard. Unlike the original which uses Cherry MX switches, HyperX is instead using Kailh‘s Silver Speed mechanical switches. These are physically identical to the Cherry MX type, so keycaps can still be interchangeable. What is different however, is how this switch behaves.

This switch requires a 40cN actuation force and is linear in nature. That means it is not “clicky” like like Cherry MX blues and it does not have a tactile feel like Cherry MX browns. Since it is a “speed” switch, the operating travel distance is much shorter than the Cherry MX switches at only 1.1mm. These Kailh switches also boast a 70 million click lifetime.

As usual, it has NKRO functionality over USB with anti-ghosting input. The braided USB cable is 1.8 meters long and is also detachable. So in case it gets damaged, users can swap it out.

The Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard also has on-board memory. This allows users to store up to three custom lighting profiles for on-the-go lighting and macro settings. HyperX’ NGenuity software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization. This software also offers advanced tools include Game Mode and macro settings.

How Much is the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB with Kailh Silver Switches?

The HyperX Allou FPS RGB has an MSRP of $109.99 USD and comes with a 2-year warranty.