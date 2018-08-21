HyperX Expands Predator DDR4 and Predator RGB Lineup

Presented at Gamescom 2018

Amidst all the new game announcements at Gamescom was HyperX, who was there to announce their expansion of the Predator DDR4 lineup. The HyperX Predator DDR4 memory now features expanded speed and capacities up to 128GB and frequencies up to 4133MHz. Of course, with the prices of RAM these days, prepare your wallet as well.

You can ready the review of the Predator RGB DDR4 here at eTeknix. Although it is for the 2933MHz 16GB kit, it still has the same features and design. This RGB requires no wires to use and draws power from the DIMM slot directly.

Users will be able to load up the 4133MHz modules on their compatible Intel systems using XMP presets. So no need for manually overclocking.

HyperX originally offers these modules in singles, doubles or kits of four. Now they are available in 4GB to 16GB modules with up to kits of eight. All modules are 100-percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty.

Aside from the new top 4133MHz speed, users can also choose from 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3333MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4133MHz. These have latency ranges of CL12, CL13, CL15, CL16, CL17, and CL19.

Meanwhile, the non-RGB Predator goes up to 4000MHz and up to 32GB kits.

When Will These New Kits Be Available?

Both the HyperX Predator DDR4 and DDR4 RGB are now available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets.

For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the HyperX Memory webpage.