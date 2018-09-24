HyperX Expands SSD Lineup with Savage EXO and Fury RGB

New Internal and External SSDs

Kingston Technology‘s gaming brand HyperX is further expanding their storage products with new Savage EXO and Fury RGB SSDs. The Savage EXO is a new external SSD drive while the Fury RGB is an RGB LED-clad version of their Fury SATA SSD product. The two SSDs both utilize 3D NAND technology for better power efficiency and durability. It delivers high read and write speeds, equivalent to 10x the speed of a typical 7200RPM hard drive.

How Well Do These HyperX Drives Perform?

The Fury RGB SATA SSD can reach sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s. Meanwhile, it reaches up to 480MB/s in sequential write speeds. Users will be able to have the choice between 240B, 480GB and 960GB capacities. It has a Marvell 88SS1074 controller and utilizes 3D TLC NAND.

In terms of RGB capability, the HyperX Fury RGB is coompatible with motherboard RGB LED headers. Furthermore, it can also be daisy chained to synchronize RGB effects across multiple devices. HyperX will also be offering a separate upgraded RGB bundle kit. This includes a USB 3.0 enclosure, a 3.5” bracket and mounting screws, RGB cable, SATA data cable, USB 3.1 Type A to mini-USB Cable and Hard Drive Cloning Software.

The Savage EXO on the other hand is much more compact, measuring only 123.82 x 48.61 x 10.24mm. However, it is still plenty fast with 500MB/s read and 400MB/s write speeds. It uses a USB 3.1 Gen2 connector to do this, but it is also backwards compatible with other USB ports. Obviously, that would affect the maximum transfer rate possible.The Savage EXO is available in 480GB and 960GB capacities.

How Much are These New HyperX SSDs?

The 48GB Savage EXO starts at $127.99 USD, while the 960GB variant goes for $249.99 USD.

As for the Fury RGB, the 240GB version only costs $74.99, with the 480GB capacity version at $124.99 USD. Meanwhile, the largest 960GB Fury RGB has an MSRP of $219.99.