HyperX FURY 3200 MHz DDR4 RGB Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 12 seconds ago
When it comes to high-performance gaming memory, Kingston has been in the game longer than most. Even more than 10-years ago, we were putting HyperX kits on the eTeknix test-bench, and they’ve been going longer than that too. Their latest DDR4 FURY kits look set to impress too, offering up RGB, a good range of speeds and kit sizes, and support for both major Intel and AMD platforms. I mean, given memory only has one major application, you couldn’t ask for much more than that.
HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB Memory
Fortunately, it does actually offer up a few more bells and whistles. It allows for full RGB customisation using a range of popular platforms, including HyperX NGENUITY, Asus AURA Sync, ASRock, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light. It’ll likely work on others too, but those ones are confirmed. It also uses their Infrared Sync Technology, so as long as each memory module can see the next one, the colours will be in sync, which is great!
Features
- Stunning RGB lighting with an aggressive style
- Patent-pending HyperX Infrared Sync Technology
- Intel XMP-ready
- Ready for AMD Ryzen
- Speeds up to 3733MHz and kit capacities up to 128GB
- Plug N Play functionality at 2400MHz and 2666MHz
What HyperX Had to Say
“HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB1 delivers a boost of performance and style with speeds of up to 3733MHz, aggressive styling, and RGB lighting that runs the length of the module for smooth and stunning effects. This dazzling, cost-effective upgrade is available in 2400MHz–3733MHz speeds, CL15–19 latencies, single module capacities of 4GB–32GB, and kit capacities of 16GB–128GB. It features Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 2400MHz and 2666MHz speeds and is both Intel XMP-ready and Ready for Ryzen. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB stays cool with its stylish, low-profile heat spreader. 100% tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, it’s an easy, worry-free upgrade for your Intel or AMD-based system.” – HyperX