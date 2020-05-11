HyperX FURY 3200 MHz DDR4 RGB Memory Review

When it comes to high-performance gaming memory, Kingston has been in the game longer than most. Even more than 10-years ago, we were putting HyperX kits on the eTeknix test-bench, and they’ve been going longer than that too. Their latest DDR4 FURY kits look set to impress too, offering up RGB, a good range of speeds and kit sizes, and support for both major Intel and AMD platforms. I mean, given memory only has one major application, you couldn’t ask for much more than that.

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB Memory

Fortunately, it does actually offer up a few more bells and whistles. It allows for full RGB customisation using a range of popular platforms, including HyperX NGENUITY, Asus AURA Sync, ASRock, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light. It’ll likely work on others too, but those ones are confirmed. It also uses their Infrared Sync Technology, so as long as each memory module can see the next one, the colours will be in sync, which is great!

Features

Stunning RGB lighting with an aggressive style

Patent-pending HyperX Infrared Sync Technology

Intel XMP-ready

Ready for AMD Ryzen

Speeds up to 3733MHz and kit capacities up to 128GB

Plug N Play functionality at 2400MHz and 2666MHz

What HyperX Had to Say