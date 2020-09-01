HyperX Launches the Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset + 7.1. The new Cloud Stinger S gaming headset features virtual 7.1 surround sound via NGENUITY software with 50 mm directional drivers for an immersive audio experience.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud Stinger S weighs just 275 grams and is built with 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide hours of comfort for PC gaming. The lightweight headset utilizes virtual 7.1 surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience. The headset’s 50 mm directional drivers position sound directly into the ear, delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision.

Features

HyperX Cloud Stinger S features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and a soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger S gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility.

Virtual 7.1 surround sound 1 via HyperX NGENUITY

via HyperX NGENUITY Immersive in-game audio

Signature HyperX comfort

Lightweight with 90° rotating ear cups

Durable, adjustable steel sliders

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling mic

Price & Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset is available now for an MSRP of $59.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this product launch, you can check out its official website via the link here!

