HyperX Predator 16GB 2933MHz RGB DDR4 Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
HyperX Predator
There are many big names in the memory market, but few come bigger than Kingston and their HyperX brand. Loved by system builders, games, overclockers and more the world around, they’re one of the hottest brands around. Their Predator series has a strong reputation for exceptional performance, build quality, design, and overclocking too. With that in mind, we’re very excited to see what their latest model can deliver. Can it hold up the reputation of its predecessors? We certainly hope so!
Features
Equipped with a chunky aluminium heat spreader that will help ensure round the clock performance and stable overclocking, low latency memory, and more, the Predator is out for blood. Of course, clocking in at 2933 MHz on XMP profile, it’s pretty fast too, but we’ll see if we can push that a bit further. Of course, with their RGB lighting tech, it should look pretty slick too.
- Fierce black aluminium heat spreader
- High speeds and low latencies pump out extreme DDR4 performance
- Intel XMP-ready profiles optimised for Intel’s latest chipsets
- Backed by a lifetime warranty
- Infrared Sync Technology for cable-free lighting sync
Specifications
- Capacities
- Singles: 8GB
- Kits of 2: 16GB
- Kits of 4: 32GB
- Frequencies 2933MHz
- Latencies CL15
- Voltage 1.35V
- Operating Temperatures 0°C to 85°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official HyperX product page here.
Product Trailer
What HyperX Had to Say
“If you’re looking for the edge, you need to stay at the top of the food chain. Ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR4 can provide the performance1, while brilliant Predator DDR4 RGB will upgrade both your system’s speed and style. Set up2 your unique look and keep it synchronised with HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB’s Infrared Sync technology, no cables required. Predator DDR4’s aggressive black heat spreader ensures that it both looks and stays cool.
Boost your frame rate, keep your streams smooth and power through your highlight reel rendering with speeds of up to 3600MHz and low CL12–CL17 latencies. It’s available in 4GB–16GB single modules and kits of 2, 4 and 8 with capacities of 8GB–128GB. The Intel XMP-ready and certified profiles are optimised for Intel’s latest chipsets and are compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets – just select the profile and you’re ready to go. 100 per cent factory tested at speed, and backed by a lifetime warranty, dependable Predator DDR4 RGB gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind.” – HyperX