HyperX Predator 16GB 2933MHz RGB DDR4 Review

There are many big names in the memory market, but few come bigger than Kingston and their HyperX brand. Loved by system builders, games, overclockers and more the world around, they’re one of the hottest brands around. Their Predator series has a strong reputation for exceptional performance, build quality, design, and overclocking too. With that in mind, we’re very excited to see what their latest model can deliver. Can it hold up the reputation of its predecessors? We certainly hope so!

Equipped with a chunky aluminium heat spreader that will help ensure round the clock performance and stable overclocking, low latency memory, and more, the Predator is out for blood. Of course, clocking in at 2933 MHz on XMP profile, it’s pretty fast too, but we’ll see if we can push that a bit further. Of course, with their RGB lighting tech, it should look pretty slick too.

Fierce black aluminium heat spreader

High speeds and low latencies pump out extreme DDR4 performance

Intel XMP-ready profiles optimised for Intel’s latest chipsets

Backed by a lifetime warranty

Infrared Sync Technology for cable-free lighting sync

Capacities Singles: 8GB Kits of 2: 16GB Kits of 4: 32GB

Frequencies 2933MHz

2933MHz Latencies CL15

CL15 Voltage 1.35V

1.35V Operating Temperatures 0°C to 85°C

0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm

