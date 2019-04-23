HyperX Predator DDR4 RAM Now Available in 4266 and 4600 MHz

Fastest HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Yet

Kingston is releasing much faster variants of their HyperX Predator DDR4 memory kits. Initially, these were available only rated with up to 4000MHz frequencies. Now, they will have kits running at 4266MHz as well as 4600MHz.

As usual, these sport the familiar Predator aluminium heatspreader in black with matching black PCB. Measure just 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm, so it does not pose a clearance issue with most heatsinks.

These new 4266MHz and 4600MHz modules will be available in two-piece 8GB module kits (16GB). The 4266MHz runs at 1.4V while the 4600MHz requires 1.5V. Both have CL19 timings.

What Other HyperX Predator DDR4 Options are Available?

Aside from the new 4266MHz and 4600MHz kits, users can also get the HyperX Predator in 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3333MHz, 3600MHz, and 4000MHz speeds with CL12, CL13, CL15, CL16, and CL17 timings.

The maximum kit size is 128GB for a kit of 8, while 32GB and 64GB kits of 4 modules are also available.

As usual, each Kingston HyperX memory module comes with a lifetime warranty. Furthermore, it supports Intel XMP 2.0 so setting the frequencies to those high speeds should only take a few seconds on compatible platforms.

For more information, visit the official Predator DDR4 product page.

