HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse Launched

Pro Upgrade to the Pulsefire FPS Mouse

ESports peripheral manufacturer HyperX is rolling out a new Pro version of their Pulsefire FPS mouse. You can actually read the review of the original from last year here at eTeknix.

“Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike” says Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. Adding, “the Pulsefire FPS Pro meets performance needs and has a comfortable design for hours of gaming.”

This new version upgrades from the PixArt PMW3310 sensor of the original to the Pixart PMW3389. This new sensor has no visible smoothing at 1800 DPI or less. This is the same sensor that the company uses for their PulseFire surge mouse.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Of course it does. While the original only had a single red colour backlight, the new Pulsefire FPS pro has an RGB logo and mousewheel. Both of which are adjustable via HyperX NGenuity software. In addition, NGenuity advanced tools include personalized sensor performance, macros and DPI settings.

How Much is the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Mouse?

The Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse is now available for an MSRP of $59.99 USD, and it comes with a two-year warranty.