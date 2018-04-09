HyperX Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse Now Available

Red Dot 2018 Design Award Winner

HyperX is launching the Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse, an RGB LED laden input device that is actually a Red Dot 2018 design award recipient. Underneath the fancy aesthetics, the Pulsefire Surge sports a Pixart 3389 sensor capable of up to 16,000 DPI. The mouse is also capable of up to five different DPI presets. Plus, it uses long-life Omron microswitches rated for up to 50 million clicks.

“We consulted with professional gaming teams and gaming enthusiasts on the form, fit and features throughout the design process of the Pulsefire Surge,” said Marcus Hermann, business director, HyperX. “Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals with a high-quality mouse, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire Surge meets these standards of excellence.”

Without the braided USB cable, the mouse weighs in at 100 grams. Furthermore, it measures 120.24mm x 40.70mm x 62.85mm and has six buttons in total.

How Much is the HyperX Pulsefire Surge Mouse?

The Pulsefire Surge RGB gaming mouse is now available. Users can get it through the HyperX network of retail outlets for $69.99 MSRP with a two-year warranty.