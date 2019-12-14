HyperX QuadCast Microphone Review

There are many impressive dedicated microphones on the market. However, which one is right can be very subjective and specific to each person. The HyperX QuadCast looks set to offer a solution for pretty much any gamer, streamer, podcaster and many other content creators. Equipped with a wide range of pickup patterns, high-quality hardware, and plug and play usability. It seems like the HyperX QuadCast is well worth checking out.

HyperX QuadCast

It features all the things one would expect from a decent standalone microphone. There are obvious things like the anti-vibration shock mount and a built-in pop filter. However, it’s the on-the-fly adjustable pickup patterns, gain controls, and even a built-in monitoring/mix headphone jack that make it really appealing. It’s a little expensive for a “gaming” microphone, but the features obviously outpace most gaming headset microphones and even keeps up with some more expensive dedicated XLR and amp solutions.

Features

Anti-Vibration shock mount

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator

Four selectable polar patterns

Mount adapter included

Convenient gain control adjustment

Internal pop filter

Built-in headphone jack

Multi-device and chat program compatibility

Microphone Polar Patterns

There are four pickup patterns available. Now, which one is right depends on what you’re trying to capture. However, for most gamers, streamers, podcasting, etc, Cardioid will likely be the best option. Again, a little experimentation goes a long way though, so it’s nice to have extra options here.

Specifications

The HyperX QuadCast uses a 46kHz/16-bit sample rate, which isn’t mega high or what I would call hi-res or studio quality. However, for YouTube, Twitch, even in-game voice, Discord, etc, it’s more than enough to impress. The real quality is the bit rate though, and you’ll likely see more benefits from the Electret condenser microphone and 14mm condensers. If that makes no sense to you, I wouldn’t worry, it just means they’ve built it out of decent hardware, and that usually leads to good performance.

What’s in the Box

The microphone comes very well protected using a high-quality foam mould.

Everything is very neatly packaged into the box. The presentation is excellent, and it already has a premium quality just boxing it.

Included in the box, you’ll find a handy pole mount adaptor kit, as well as a braided USB cable.

At 3 meters, the cable has a good length to reach where you need it. Plus, it’s a fairly standard mini-USB to Type-A cable, so replacing it won’t be an issue.