HyperX Releases Gunmetal Version of Cloud Revolver Headset

New Option for HyperX Cloud Revolver Headset

The HyperX Cloud Revolver headset is well-regarded in the gaming community as one of the best options out there. Now they are announcing an alternate new colour choice for those who prefer anything but the regular black. The new HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal has the same features as the regular Cloud Revolver. However, up until now, this colour option was only reserved for the more expensive Cloud Revolver S.

This is not the first time there is an alternate colour option for the Cloud Revolver. Last year, a Gears of War theme version launched. It is basically the same black base but with blood red accents plus the Gears of War logo.

How Much is the HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal?

The new Gunmetal version costs $10 more than the standard black. It retails for $119.99 currently on Amazon.com, while the original version retails for $109.99.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video