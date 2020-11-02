HyperX Releases the SoloCast USB Microphone

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has today announced the release of its brand new HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for streamers and content creators. SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing. Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home.

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone

The SoloCast small size and rotatable stand with adjustable tilt positions gives it the ability to fit in small or tight places, such as under a monitor. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms1.

The SoloCast microphone joins the HyperX microphone lineup with the recently launched QuadCast S microphone with RGB lighting. Both microphones are compatible with PC, PS4, and Mac® and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeakTM.

Features

Plug N Play audio recording

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator

Flexible, adjustable stand

Boom arm and mic stand threading

Multi-device and program compatibility

Specifications

Price & Availability

The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is available for €74.99 / £64.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

