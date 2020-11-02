HyperX Releases the SoloCast USB Microphone

/ 18 mins ago
SoloCast USB Microphone

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has today announced the release of its brand new HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for streamers and content creators. SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing. Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home.

SoloCast USB Microphone

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone

The SoloCast small size and rotatable stand with adjustable tilt positions gives it the ability to fit in small or tight places, such as under a monitor. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms1.

The SoloCast microphone joins the HyperX microphone lineup with the recently launched QuadCast S microphone with RGB lighting. Both microphones are compatible with PC, PS4, and Mac® and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeakTM.

SoloCast USB Microphone

Features

  • Plug N Play audio recording
  • Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator
  • Flexible, adjustable stand
  • Boom arm and mic stand threading
  • Multi-device and program compatibility
SoloCast USB Microphone

Specifications

HyperX Releases the SoloCast USB Microphone 1

Price & Availability

The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone is available for €74.99 / £64.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new streaming microphone? If so, which models have most caught your attention so far? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend