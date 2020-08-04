HyperX Unveils the Cloud Core Gaming Headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound for PC and PS4 gamers. Expanding HyperX’s impressive headset lineup, the Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 features virtual 7.1 surround sound for clear positional audio and a more immersive gaming experience. Plus, with HyperX’s signature Cloud DNA, the new headset offers comfort, durability, and sound to fit a range of gaming – or today’s virtual classroom meeting – needs, at a competitive price point.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5 mm connection for platforms with a 3.5 mm port.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and Teamspeak for seamless chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat, or virtual classroom discussions. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, the Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes robust aluminium frame construction that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort.

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 98dB SPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 309 g

Cable length: 1 m

Connection type: 3.5 mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone}

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100 Hz-12 kHz

Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

USB Audio Control Mixer

Weight: 71 g

Cable length: 2 m

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of the Cloud Core gaming headset, it has been confirmed that it will retail with an MSRP of $69.99 and, better still, it’s available to purchase now directly from the HyperX store. While the official website for this product doesn’t appear to have gone live yet, you can learn more about HyperX’s headset products via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new gaming headset? If you already have one, which make/model is it? – Let us know in the comments!