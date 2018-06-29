Iconic Sci-Fi and Star Trek Writer Harlan Ellison Has Died

Rest in Peace Harlan Ellison

Notable science-fiction author and television writer Harlan Ellison has passed away at the age of 84. The news was Tweeted out by long time friend Christine Valada, who received the request from Ellison’s wife Susan. Valada is a lawyer who had Ellison as a client during the first two years of his copyright infringement battle with AOL.

Susan Ellison has asked me to announce the passing of writer Harlan Ellison, in his sleep, earlier today. “For a brief time I was here, and for a brief time, I mattered.”—HE, 1934-2018. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are pending. — Christine Valada, J.D. (@mcvalada) June 28, 2018

That of course, is not the only fight Ellison has had throughout his long career. In fact, he has won a copyright infringement suit against the producers of The Terminator (1984) after accusing them of plagiarizing an Outer Limits episode he wrote called The Soldier and The Demon With the Glass Hand.

Ellison also had issues with Star Trek producers and had legal disputes regarding his now classic episode The City on the Edge of Forever. He has always been very vocal about his dislike for changes to his script. Eventually suing CBS Paramount in 2009 seeking revenue from merchandising and other sources from the episode.

What Other Projects Has Ellison Worked On?

Ellison is a very prolific writer. Notable for stories such as I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, and A Boy and His Dog. He has earned eight Hugo awards, four Nebula awards, five Bram Stoker awards, two Edgar Awards, two World Fantasy, two Georges Melies fantasy film awards and more.

Aside from writing for Star Trek and Outer Limits, Ellison also wrote for Babylon 5, and The Twilight Zone. Winning more awards for those as well.

Needless to say, Harlan Ellison may be a cantankerous dick. But his legacy and influence is undeniable.