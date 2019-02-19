ID-Cooling Auraflow X 360 AIO CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

ID-Cooling Auraflow X 360

If there is one thing to be said about ID-Cooling, it’s that they are a brand that deserves a lot more respect and attention than they (seem) to get. Admittedly, as a brand, they are not particularly well recognised in Europe and America, but there is honestly no reason (at least in terms of the products they create) why that should be.

Having reviewed a number of their coolers in the past, we have never failed to be impressed with their products and particularly the highly-attractive price tags that often come with them. You should not, however, be fooled into thinking they’re a cheap and cheerful company. Yes, they do create inexpensive coolers, but they’re not afraid to go for the high-end while providing them at a wallet-friendly price.

With all this in mind, the Auraflow range is certainly one to be taken into consideration. With the newly released ID-Cooling Auraflow X 360 coming into our possession this represents their latest release and the logical progression to their prior 240 design. Offering RGB lighting effects across a 360mm design, this should not only perform well but look fantastic while doing it!

Features

Advance Pump Design

Superb Cooling Performance

Stylish Premium Sleeved Tubing

Universal Compatibility & Easy Installation

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The front of the packaging shows you a nice clear image of the cooler in the front and centre. In addition, you are also provided with the key features as well as the RGB motherboard sync capability that the cooler has. It’s not crammed with information, but at a glance, you know exactly what you’re getting here.

The information provided to the rear is very good, detailed and very easy on the eye. Not only are you provided with a detailed list of specifications, but you are also provided with a clear table showing the CPU compatibility (more on that shortly) and the full dimensions of the product. For a 360 design cooler, dimensions are important. Specifically, so you know if it will actually fit inside your chassis. Admittedly, it is all a little bland and throwing in some colour wouldn’t have hurt, but in terms of the information it gives you, it ticks all the boxes.

As a final side note in regards to the packaging, ID-Cooling should be commended for the excellent way all of the components are presented inside the packaging. As you can see in the image below, everything is either boxed or individually wrapped to ensure that when this cooler arrives, it’ll be in pristine condition. Better still, it will also be easy to organise for when you fit it to your system.

Compatibility

The ID-Cooling Auraflow X 360 provides compatibility for all major chipset variants. This also includes the AMD Threadripper TR4. As such, regardless of what type of system, motherboard or processor you use, as long as your chassis has the space for the 360mm radiator, this should almost certainly have you covered.