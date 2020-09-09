ID-Cooling Releases the IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler

ID-Cooling has today announced the release of its brand new IS-60 EVO ARGB low profile CPU air cooler, featuring only 64 mm total height, 6 copper heat pipes, a copper base, and one 120x120x15mm PWM ARGB fan plus a 92 mm x 92 mm x15 mm PWM fan.

The IS-60 EVO ARGB is specially designed for high-performance small form factor builds with a TDP up to 130 W. It is compatible with the mainstream CPU sockets on ITX systems, including Intel LGA1200/1150/1151/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.

The thermal solution is achieved by utilizing a few key structural designs: pure copper base and pure copper heatpipes, high quality aluminium fins which soldered to the heatpipes. Similarly to IS-47K, this new cooler is carefully designed so the layout enables a 100% RAM compatibility on almost all ITX motherboards when the motherboard doesn’t have high M.2 heatsink between CPU and PCI-E, for those motherboards who do have high M.2 heatsink module, this cooler can be mounted in an upward direction, which will have around 40 mm tolerance for memory.

The IS-60 EVO ARGB is equipped with two PWM fans: one 120x120x15mm on top of the heatsink and a 92x92x15mm fan down the heatsink. 5 V 3-pin ARGB lighting is applied to the 120 mm on the top. Last but not least the package includes a tube of high cooling performance thermal grease ID-TG25 which has a 10.5 W/m-K thermal conductivity.

In announcing its launch, ID-Cooling has confirmed that the IS-60 EVO ARGB will hit retailers around end-October/Early-November. Additionally, in terms of its cost, they have also confirmed an MSRP of around $46.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new cooler release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

