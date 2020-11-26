ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a growing trend, or certainly at least more products available, that have been looking to specifically target the low-profile cooling solution market. With more and more consumers looking to minimize their PC designs, while there are options out there, however, the choice still isn’t particularly wide or varied. Less so if you want something that actually looks more than a bit fancy!

Well, with the launch of the IS-60 EVO ARGB it looks like ID-Cooling is trying to tick more than a few boxes here with its highly-unique design offering plenty of ARGB eye-candy, while still having the potential to be a surprisingly strong performer!

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB

Sitting at just 62mm tall, the ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB is undoubtedly a low-profile design. Despite it’s small stature, however, this cooler does offer something that many of the alternative options do not. Namely, that this doesn’t just have one fan. It instead has a second smaller fan located between the contact plate and the radiator with this specifically looking to further improve the airflow with, basically, a push-pull setup. Given that this is a design I have personally not encountered before, specifically in a low-profile cooler design, I am more than a little curious to see just how good this can potentially be!

First though, let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications of this design!

Features

Low profile design

High-quality soldering technology

Nickle plated copper base

Universal socket compatibility

Easy installation

Motherboard ARGB sync compatible

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility