ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review

/ 4 seconds ago

Next Page »

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review 1

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a growing trend, or certainly at least more products available, that have been looking to specifically target the low-profile cooling solution market. With more and more consumers looking to minimize their PC designs, while there are options out there, however, the choice still isn’t particularly wide or varied. Less so if you want something that actually looks more than a bit fancy!

Well, with the launch of the IS-60 EVO ARGB it looks like ID-Cooling is trying to tick more than a few boxes here with its highly-unique design offering plenty of ARGB eye-candy, while still having the potential to be a surprisingly strong performer!

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB

Sitting at just 62mm tall, the ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB is undoubtedly a low-profile design. Despite it’s small stature, however, this cooler does offer something that many of the alternative options do not. Namely, that this doesn’t just have one fan. It instead has a second smaller fan located between the contact plate and the radiator with this specifically looking to further improve the airflow with, basically, a push-pull setup. Given that this is a design I have personally not encountered before, specifically in a low-profile cooler design, I am more than a little curious to see just how good this can potentially be!

First though, let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications of this design!

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB

Features

  • Low profile design
  • High-quality soldering technology
  • Nickle plated copper base
  • Universal socket compatibility
  • Easy installation
  • Motherboard ARGB sync compatible
ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review 2

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review 3

Socket Compatibility

ID-Cooling IS-60 EVO ARGB Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review 4

Next Page »
Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend