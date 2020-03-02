ID-Cooling SE-224-XT ‘Basic’ Air Cooler Review

Having recently reviewed the ID-Cooling SE-224-XT ARGB air cooler, we noted during the review that a budget-friendly ‘Basic’ alternative was also available and, based on popular demand, we decided to get into it and have an up-close look at ID-Coolings cost-friendly cooling option!

ID-Cooling SE-224-XT Basic

As the ‘Basic’ name might suggest, this is effectively a cut-down version of the ARGB alternative that should feature all of the performance without the ARGB bells and whistles. That is, at least, the theory. As such, presumably, this should (in our testing) perform just as well as its (moderately more expensive) counterpart. We won’t know, however, until we give it a go!

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Exterior Packaging

The front of the packaging goes big and bold with a nice clear image of the cooler front and center.

In terms of features or any kind of advertising goodness, in truth, the packaging as a whole is very minimal. So, in truth, you don’t get told a lot about this cooler aside from the image on the front. So I guess you need to glean as much out of that as you can.

Accessories!

In terms of accessories, it is about as basic as the product name would suggest. On the plus side, however, you are given everything you could need and in terms of Intel and AMD, each is bagged within separate containers to ensure you only pull out the ones you need!