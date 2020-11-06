ID-Cooling SE-914-XT ARGB CPU Cooler Review

Over the last few years, following the increased adoption of ARGB compatible motherboard by consumers, we’ve seen more and more cooling manufacturers looking to tap into this market by either releasing new or modified products that feature ARGB lighting technology. Why? Well, in a nutshell, largely because it’s a very inexpensive means of giving your products some bright and bold aesthetic touches that can potentially make it stand out in what is clearly an ever-increasingly congested market!

So, with the launch of the ID-Cooling SE-914-XT ARGB, is this just another cooler with a light show strapped on? Well, we wouldn’t be reviewing it here if that was simply the case!

ID-Cooling SE-914-XT ARGB

Although the ID-Cooling SE-914-XT ARGB does initially look like a fairly standard air-cooler with some ARGB lighting effects, there is a lot more to it than just that. For example, although not strictly a small-form-factor design, this cooler is notably slimmer that a lot of it’s competing alternatives. This not only means better RAM compatibility, but also that the ARGB lighting effects should offer a very nice and slick aesthetic that would look good in practically any PC setup. That is, at least, the theory.

With that, therefore, in mind, let’s take a look at some of the features and key specifications of this design!

