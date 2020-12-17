ID-Cooling SE-914-XT Basic CPU Cooler Review

We know for a fact that despite many manufacturers being seemingly hell-bent on strapping RGB lighting onto anything it can conceivably fit on, there are still many PC hardware consumers out there that just want a clean, inexpensive, and perfectly adequate product. Something that allows the aesthetics and design to speak for itself without a light show akin to the 4th of July. – Well, with the launch of the SE-914-XT Basic, if you are one of those people, then ID-Cooling might just have the perfect solution for you!

ID-Cooling SE-914-XT Basic

We should probably start by clarifying what ‘basic’ means, and yes, this is the term directly used by ID-Cooling for this product rather than one we have applied to it. So, what does it mean? – Well, in a nutshell, the ‘basic’ is the non-ARGB version of the SE-914-XT. It has no lighting and that about sums it up in a sentence.

Despite the lack of RGB effects, however, ID-Cooling has still clearly gone to some lengths to make this not only an exceptionally affordable design but also one that packs plenty of performance punch while still giving consumers a clean and crisp aesthetic that would undoubtedly suit the vast majority of systems. Just to highlight the point we made above again, RGB lighting is certainly not beloved by all!

Let’s check out some of the key features and specifications from this cooler!

Features

X-Shape fin design for better airflow

H.D.T 3.0 direct contact heat pipes

Perfect memory compatibility

Easy Installation

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility