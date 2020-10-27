ID-Cooling Unveils its SE-225-XT BLACK CPU Air Cooler

ID-Cooling has today announced the launch of its brand new SE-225-XT BLACK CPU air cooler, featuring 5 HDT V3.0 copper heat pipes, dual 120 mm PWM fans, and metal-mecha mounting kit for Intel LGA2066/2011/1200/115X and AMD AM4 (Ryzen). This cooler has been specifically designed to cool processors with a TDP under 220 W with 5 newly developed HDT V3.0 heat pipes and a solidly built aluminum heatsink.

ID-Cooling SE-225-XT BLACK CPU Air Cooler

Two 120x120x25mm fans have been included to get a push-pull configuration while rubber dampeners have been pre-attached to all corners of both sides to ensure minimal noise/vibration. With PWM function, both fans will run at 700 to 1800rpm while pushing 76.16CFM air at maximum speed with noise level measured at 15.2 to 35.2 dB.

The bundled thermal grease is named ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K and will be more than suitable for your application.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The SE-225-XT BLACK CPU Air Cooler will be available for $42.99 USD / €39.99 EURO and is set for release in late-November or early December depending on your region. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new air cooler design, you can check out the official ID-Cooling product website via the link here!

