Colorful iGame Nvidia RTX 2060 Ultra OC Packaging Leaks

Colorful iGame Nvidia RTX 2060 Ultra OC

It seems that the Colorful iGame Nvidia RTX series might be like waiting for a bus. You wait for ages for one and then three come along all in a row. Why do we say that? Well, literally within hours, the company revealed their RTX 2070 graphics card. In addition, they also unveiled their 2080 and Ti variant of the Nvidia series.

The third, however, might be cheating a little as it is almost certainly a leak. We do, however, have a glimpse of the packaging for their upcoming RTX 2060 graphics card.

What Can We Tell?

The leak, which based on the packaging appears to originate from China shows very colourful packaging and again confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets currently in the industry. Namely, that the 2060 does indeed exist. In terms of details, however, we know very little about the specifications of this particular card.

What Do We Think?

It is rumoured that the NDA for an official announcement on the Nvidia RTX 2060 will be in 5 days. So, if you are really interested in this graphics card, make sure you pencil January the 7th in your diary. From a prior leak, we already have an indication as to just how powerful this card is going to be and, in truth, it’s looking good.

For the moment though, we’ve got to play the waiting game!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the Nvidia RTX 2060? Are you planning on getting one? – Let us know in the comments!