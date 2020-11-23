iGame RTX 3070 Advanced OC-V Graphics Card Review

This month has been insane for graphics card launches, with new hardware from both AMD and Nvidia, and both offered truly next-gen performance too. Unfortunately, the demand for the cards is insanely high that AMD and Nvidia simply can’t get them made fast enough, and a global pandemic certainly hasn’t helped. That being said, we’ve got a new addition to the list of things that’ll be out of stock in an instant – the iGame RTX 3070 Advanced OC-V! A hard-core overclocked version of the 3070 chipset, with a big cooler, that’s likely to rival that of the STRIX we tested not so long ago!

iGame RTX 3070 Advanced OC-V

While the RTX 3070 is far from the flagship entry in the latest Nvidia GPU series, it’s hardly a slouch. There are 5888 CUDA cores on this card, with an impressive 1815 MHz boost. The thing that should set this card appart from its rivals, however, is the cooler. It uses a huge vacuum chamber with a mixture of liquid and copper powder; a vaper camber basically. It combines their custom 13 blade fans that are set at an off angle, and huge heatpipes. Overall, it should mean it can maintain the top clock speeds all the time!

Features