IGN Fires Writer For Plagiarising Game Review

The popular gaming website IGN though has had a bit of a problem in this regard. In a report via Kotaku, following a YouTuber finding a review on their website that was exceptionally similar to his own, IGN has announced that the review has been removed from the website and the writer has now been fired.

Make Your Own Mind Up

Youtube reviewer, Boomstick Gaming noticed that the IGN review for ‘Dead Cell’ was uncannily similar to his own. Not only were phrases repeated, but also the order in which the video was produced was almost an exact copy to his own. The reviewer for IGN, Filip Miucin has since been fired. We have, however, copied the video Boomstick Games created to highlight this below. His reaction clearly shows that he is both shocked and uncertain as to what to do about it. Watch it and make your own mind up.

Definite Similarities

I think even the most impartial person can see that there are definite similarities. IGN clear has as they have reported that the writer has not been fired. In addition to this, they also plan to do a full re-review of the game. Finally, they have also offered a full apology to Boomstick Gaming for what was a clear copy of his video.

In media, this is always a tricky subject and, as the expression goes, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. It is, however, very positive from IGN that they have identified the issue, punished the person and, of course, apologised to Boomstick Gaming.

What do you think? Do you think the review plagiarised? – Let us know in the comments!