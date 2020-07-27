iiyama Unveils 42 Series Professional Large Format Displays

Are in the market for a new (and massively high-end) display? Then maybe you should give the new iiyama 42 series some consideration! Their brand new 42 series is powered by an Android OS and an optional Intel SDM Slot (Smart Display Module). These slim bezel, 500 cd/m² brightness displays can be operated 18/7 in landscape and portrait orientation. The 42 series large format displays are available in six sizes, from 43″ up to 86″, which makes them suitable for all environments.

Enjoy total flexibility for digital signage in any space. The slim bezel design and vibrant 500cd/m² bright panel delivers amazing 4K content. The ability to position them in landscape or portrait orientation means you can make the most of any space and bring your messaging, advertisements, videos and safety information to your audience.

iiyama 42 Series Professional Large Format Displays

Android 8.0 makes it easy to customize the displays by installing your applications directly to it and projects can be implemented immediately. The built-in Media Player makes it possible to play movies, images, and music directly by simply connecting a USB drive or by using the internal memory.

The new 42 series come with a Smart Display Module slot, which can be easily installed and allows the displays to present scalable, network friendly content. The SDM implementation delivers maximum performance with minimal effort.

All displays are featuring a full range of signal inputs and connectors like HDMI, DVI, VGA, and the three larger sizes of the series (65″, 75″, 86″) also providing DisplayPort input and HDMI output. All models possess two USB ports (v.2.0 x1, v.3.0 x1) and RS232C / LAN controls to maximize the connectivity and have an operating time of 18 hours per day.

iiyama provides an optional WiFi module (EW-7811UTC), which upgrades the displays to super high speed 802.11ac WiFi so you can connect to a network wirelessly. The pre-installed EShare application links to the WiFi module and makes it quick and easy to wirelessly stream content from any device and have total control of the content.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although iiyama has not revealed the prices for these high-performance displays, based on the specifications, the short version is that they’re probably not going to be cheap! Particularly that 86″ behemoth! – If you do, however, want to learn more about these new releases, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!