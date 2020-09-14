Ikea Partners With ASUS ROG for Affordable Gaming Furniture

When you think of Ikea, it’s not a branding that immediately leaps out at you for providing legitimately useful gaming furniture. Yes, you can buy a desk or a chair from them, and yes they’ll both probably be more than serviceable, but in terms of actual bespoke gaming furniture? Let’s just say that they wouldn’t be the first place I looked!

Well, with that being said, things may be set for a rather dramatic change. Following an announcement on their official website, Ikea has confirmed that it’s entered into an official partnership with ASUS ROG specifically looking at a collaborative effort for ‘gaming furniture’ designs.

Ikea Announces ASUS ROG Partnership

The new partnership is looking to specifically utilize ASUS ROG’s expertise to design new home office furniture that has been designed with gamers’ needs in mind. While no specifics about this have been discussed, such designs may include desks with recesses to house mid-tower chassis designs or worktops that are wide enough to properly accommodate large or multi-widescreen monitor setups.

In announcing the news, Ikea has said:

“The new gaming range is [being] developed in IKEA Product Development Centre in China, Shanghai. As a starting point for the product development process, IKEA and ROG designers and engineers had several workshops together with professional gamers and gaming lovers in Shanghai to explore home furnishing needs of gamers and identify the list of functions needed to secure a high-quality gaming experience at home.”

What Do We Think?

With respect to both Ikea and ASUS ROG, despite the announcement of this partnership, it is absolutely no guarantee that any products created from this collaboration will ever hit your local outlet. For example, two years ago Ikea announced plans for the creation of custom gaming chairs (specifically designed to fit your bottom) and so far we have seen absolutely nothing (well, at least to my knowledge) come of that.

So, in brief, take it with a grain of salt, but on a more positive outlook, this could very well lead to some highly-affordable and useful gaming furniture backed by both Ikea and ASUS ROG that would undoubtedly represent a solid upgrade for many of us with our current ‘that’ll do’ home set-ups! – My fingers are crossed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!