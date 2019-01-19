Ikea To Release Sonos Smart Speakers This August

Sonos Smart Speakers

Over the last few years, home furnishing retailer Ikea has definitely started to bring its attention towards smart technology. For example, they have already released a number of ‘smart light’ models and are shortly set to release their ‘smart blinds’. The emphasis, as you would expect from the brand, is to bring a high level of technology at a low affordable price.

In a report via Pocket Lint, however, the latest edition may certainly be of interest to you audiophiles. In a partnership with Sonos, Ikea plans to release a range of ‘smart speakers’ as soon as this August.

Ikea

This isn’t, of course, Ikeas first look at speaker/sound technology. For example, they have already released a number of Bluetooth speakers. The Sonos design, however, looks to bring that to another level offering unique levels of control. In addition, it is also thought that Ikea will be looking to release a ‘sub-range’ of furniture with these already built-in to the design. Well, you still have to assemble all of the main bulky wooden parts (not on the speaker), but you get the idea.

What Do We Think?

It’s an interesting direction for Ikea to go in. Certainly, one in which the market will likely respond favourably towards. For example, buying a sofa with integrated smart speakers is a nice concept. It also works. We know this because it’s already out there. They do, however, tend to carry a significant cost. If Ikea can release these speakers (regardless of furniture integration) providing a significant undercut to the main manufacturers, this can only be good for us consumers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!