I’m a big fan of retro and arcade style gaming, and anyone who’s followed eTeknix long enough will know I’ve even built a few of my own arcade cabinets and fight sticks over the years, and I’m always tinkering with things like the Raspberry Pi, Retroid and other emulation gadget. But what if you’re on the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or even the Switch 2 and still want those retro cabin vibes? Well, that’s where iMP Tech comes into play.

Their new Mini Arcade Elite allows you to transform you handheld console into a cool desktop friendly arcade cabinet. This is great for fighting games, schmup and platform titles, and while it’s not the most extreme example of a fight controller or even a big cabinet, it does look like a lot of fun. Plus, for some genres, you just can’t beat a proper stick and tactile arcade buttons.

The specifications look OK, as does the hardware, although they don’t list if the stick is switchable from 4-way to 8-way, although I suspect it’s 8-way right out of the box. It’s also a proper wooden cabinet, not some plastic nonsense that will feel like a toy. With easy access to the internals, you can swap out the internal switches and sticks, so if you have hardware you prefer, it’s interchangeable; I actually have a box of sticks and buttons here that I like, so I’d personally upgrade them anyway.

Features and Specifications

Universal Switch Family Docking: Support for Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, Switch 2.

Arcade Grade Control Deck: Premium, ultra-responsive joystick and tactile buttons designed for lightning-fast combos and frame-perfect execution.

Expanded Ergonomic Control Panel: Generous control deck layout offering enhanced hand clearance and maximum comfort during intense, extended gameplay.

Real Wooden Cabinet Chassis with Retro styling: Crafted with solid wood framing to deliver authentic weight, structural durability, and classic coin-op vibes.

Illuminated Light-Up Marquee: Vibrant retro backlit header brings true arcade ambiance to any room.

Switch 2 Next Gen Functions: Built-in hardware integration supporting Switch 2 Wake and Chat, for seamless social play.

Modder & DIY Ready: Engineered with easy-access hardware internals, allowing custom button swapping and stick upgrades for DIY enthusiasts.

Dimensions H 26.5 x W 27.4 x D 27.1 cm

What iMP Tech Had to Say

“We wanted to bridge the gap between classic coin-op arcade nostalgia and the power of modern hybrid consoles either with modern day titles or retro classics. With the Mini Arcade Elite, players get true arcade responsiveness, the freedom to mod and the most realistic arcade experience for your Switch at home!” Related Articles Geometric Future Launches Colourful PSU and Fan Series

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Price and Availability

The iMP Tech Mini Arcade Elite for the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch 2 is launching with a suggested retail price of £129.99/149.99 EUR. Not particularly cheap, but I guess no more than the price of a half decent fight stick and you do get the a place to dock the Switch at the same time.