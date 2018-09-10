Insomniac Games Offer To Change Failed Spiderman Easter Egg

Imsoniac Games Offer To Change Sad Spiderman Easter Egg

Easter Eggs can often be a fun way to inject a little humour into a game. For years, we’ve seen developers use them to add their only little slice of personality to games production. In regards to the latest Spiderman game though, a rather nice gesture to a fan has backfired in what is perhaps the saddest Easter egg of all time!

Maddie, Will You Marry Me?

Back in May, Tyler Schultz contacted the team at Insomniac Games with a simple, if sweet, request. He asked if the development team would consider adding an easter egg for him to propose to his girlfriend. Amazingly the studio not only responded, but they also agreed to put it in the game. There was, however, just one small problem, just weeks leading up the launch, Tyler and his girlfriend Maddie broke up. Not before, however, it could be removed from the final release! Doh!

Nope! She Won’t!

As you can imagine, there are a lot of emotions at play here in a very short period of time. Rather than having the Easter Egg as a testament to their relationship and engagement, it now represents a break-up! It seems, however, that Insomniac Games are being pretty awesome about it. Having heard the news and discussing it with Tyler, in a report via Kotaku, they now appear open to changing it.

Better still it looks like they are still giving Tyler the option as to what it should be. It just goes to show though that there is love in the games industry. That doesn’t, however, mean that it always works out!

