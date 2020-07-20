In Win Reveals Saturn ASN120 Case Fans

In Win is a company best known for its PC components and particularly their highly-distinctive (and usually excellent) chassis designs. With the launch of the Saturn ASN120 case fans, however, if you are looking for a pretty swanky upgrade for your system’s cooling, then these new releases might just be perfect for you!

In Win Saturn ASN120 Case Fans

While system fans are never exactly the most exciting PC component available (well, at least in the majority of cases), these new designs from In Win certainly do warrant some attention. While packing all the general goodness you expect to see from ARGB fans, the distinctive feature here is that the Saturn ASN120’s come with a super-thin and translucent frame.

This design allows for the lighting effects to be taken to a whole new level and while RGB is a subjective matter, we think they look pretty fantastic! Based on the specifications as well, they’re not just pretty, but they’re also more than decent in terms of performance!

4-pin PWM/3-pin ARGB

Speed – 500 to 1,800 RPM

Max airflow – 77.17 CFM

Maximum noise output – 35 dBA

Single or Kits!

The In Win Saturn ASN120 case fans will be made available as singular purchases or as part of a kit of three. With it including a hub controller, you should be fully set to get these installed and running exactly as you want them right out of the box. Better still, is 120mm doesn’t quite pack the right punch for you, a 140mm design is anticipated to be announced within the next few weeks.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official In Win website via the link here! – (NB – The Saturn ASN120’s have yet (at the time of writing) to be added to their official list).

