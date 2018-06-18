Incredibles 2 Sets New Records At The Box Office

Incredible 2 Sets New Box Office Records For Animated Film

In terms of an animated sequel, while Disney has become a lot more proficient in this regard in recent years, nobody was quite expecting a sequel to the Incredibles. It had, after all, been 14 years since the original film released and as such a sequel, while always possible, was getting more and more unlikely as the years went on.

Despite this, the new film released at Cinemas over the weekend and, in brief, it has been a complete success.

A Knockout Success Setting New Records!

Since its release last Friday, in a report via CNET, it is believed that the film has already grossed around $180m in the US with an estimated additional $75m being earnt from international theatres. This has set a brand new record in terms of the highest grossing weekend for an animated feature.

The previous record was held by Disney’s ‘Finding Dory’. In comparison, however, that only managed to make around $135m in the US. It is therefore clear that at least in terms of the box office, The Incredibles 2 has been a massive success and it is still less than a week old! I must admit, I am more than a little surprised. Not that it is a success, but that it is this much of one!

More Success For the Film!

In addition to the financial success, the film has also been largely critically praised. In truth, I was a little concerned that the formula the film appeared to be using (no spoilers here) was a little ‘done to death’. It seems, however, that Disney has again worked its magic again. Surely if the success continues an Incredibles 3 is going to be on the way soon.

What do you think? Have you been to see the Incredibles 2 yet? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!