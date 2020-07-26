Infinity Ward Makes Statement over Call of Duty Cheaters!

If you regularly play Call of Duty Modern Warfare, or particularly the ‘Warzone‘ battle royale mode, you are more than likely aware that cheating in the game is a big problem. A problem that has particularly come to note over the last month or so where a huge spike has arisen in (let’s be diplomatic here) ‘suspicious’ activity from other players.

Well, following a post on Twitter, developer Infinity Ward has (finally) made a statement about the situation and, while not entirely helpful, it is at least some confirmation that the problem is being acknowledged.

Call of Duty Cheating

The post itself is rather generic. I mean, hearing a developer say that cheaters will get banned from games is akin to them saying that the grass is green and the sky is blue. The biggest problem facing both Activision and Infinity Ward, however, is the fact that cheating is getting more and more prevalent.

Put simply, while they might be trying to stop it, what they’re doing at the moment clearly isn’t working. I myself encountered a cheater in the game only yesterday and, upon being called out on it, they didn’t even bother trying to deny it.

This Needs To Stop

While Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone is a fantastic multiplayer game, I’m getting increasingly frustrated with the apparent failure to handle the cheating problem. It’s starting to feel a bit like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (PC multiplayer) all over again!

One possible solution that crossed my mind was allowing paid owners of the game to filter out matches with those who utilize the ‘free to play’ Warzone. This is, after all, where most of the cheaters lurk. Will Activision do that though? Well, let’s just say I have my doubts! Would it help though? Absolutely!

Unless they get a handle on this very shortly, however, my finger is going to be hovering ever closer to that uninstall button and, considering how much I genuinely like this game, that would be deeply disappointing and possibly the final nail in the coffin of me ever getting another Call of Duty again!

