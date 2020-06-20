Injustice: Gods Among Us is Free on PC, Xbox, and PS4!

While the original ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us‘ isn’t the newest kid on the block in terms of beat-em-up games, it’s certainly a more than enjoyable experience if you never tried it when it came out. If you are one of those people, however, then you may want to pay attention.

Following an official announcement from WB Games, Injustice: Gods Among Us is available to claim, own, and keep forever. Better still, this isn’t a deal restricted to one platform. No, no, no! This offer applies to PC, Xbox, and PS4 owners!

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Despite releasing around 7 years ago, Injustice: Gods Among Us is still a pretty awesome beat-em-up title and, as such, if you are looking for a bit of inexpensive gaming to fill out your weekend, you’re going to want to check this out!

So, how do you claim your copy? Well, depending on your platform depends on just how much leg work is required.

How Do I Claim My Copy?

Starting with the most straight forward options, PC users should be able to find and claim their copy very easily via the ‘Steam‘ store. I literally was able to grab mine within about 30 seconds. It’s also equally painless for PS4 owners who simply have to locate (and claim) the game on the PlayStation Store.

For Xbox One owners, however, it’s a bit more complicated. To obtain your copy, you have to visit the old Xbox 360 store (which you can check out via the link here), log into your account, and claim it there. After doing this, you should find it available to download via your Xbox One ‘Games Library’.

As a free game offer though, this is pretty amazing (particularly since it’s the ‘Ultimate Edition’ on offer. As such, I can see a lot of people having some hero and villain action today. What about you?…

