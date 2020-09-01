Inno3D Nvidia RTX 3090/3080 Graphics Cards Pictured!

Later today, and presuming Nvidia hasn’t pulled a huge bait and switch on us, we should see the official launch of their new 30XX graphics cards. Despite the official launch time not yet being upon us, however, it hasn’t apparently stopped more than a few images leaking online of various custom GPU designs.



Well, with literally hours to go until Nvidia formally gives the new range the green light, various GPU designs from INNO3D (coming via Videocardz) have leaked online to give us at least a partial idea of what we can expect!

INNO3D iCHILL X4

From what we can ascertain, the INNO3D iCHILL X4 will represent their ‘flagship’ model featuring a 4-fan cooling design (1 on the top, 3 on the bottom). While no specifications have been confirmed, it’s understood that the iCHILL X4 will almost certainly represent the beefiest design in terms of specifications/clock speeds, etc.

iCHILL X3

The iCHILL X3 is fairly similar to the X4 with the only apparent notable difference being that this doesn’t have a 4th fan. Otherwise, in terms of design and aesthetics, it appears to be practically identical to the X4 with it potentially coming with moderately lower clock speeds.

We should also note that, aesthetically speaking, the 3090 and 3080 are identical from both the X4 and X3 designs.

GAMING X3

The Gaming X3 is a design thought to only be applicable to the Nvidia 3090 and may represent their most cost-effective release from that series. Featuring a 3 fan design and coming with no RGB lighting effects, in so far as the 3090 will see a ‘budget’ release, this model is probably it!

TWIN X2 OC

Finally, we have the TWIN X2 OC which is being cited as a 3080 only design. Coming as a twin-fan model and with no apparent RGB lighting effects, this may again represent a more budget design. Based on the thickness, however, this may border on a 3 PCI socket design which would make practicality in some chassis designs a factor of note!

With these custom designs expected to be formally confirmed in the very near future, however, INNO3D is clearly ready!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!