INNO3D Reveals Nvidia Super Graphics Card Series

INNO3D Nvidia Super Graphics Cards

Following the confirmation of the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards, manufacturers have been quick to reveal their products in hope of tempting you over to their brand should you intend to make the update. In fairness, not an entirely terrible move as many have been more than a little interested in what ‘Super’ may have to offer.

The latest to come to the party is INNO3D who in a report via Videocardz, have revealed their entire 20XX ‘Super’ graphics card range coming up for release in the near future!

What Does INNO3D Have To Say?

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs result from nearly a year of process tuning and architectural optimizations that deliver the fastest gaming performance in traditional rasterized games and the flood of blockbuster titles implementing real-time ray tracing. In addition, they offer the best performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar of any gaming GPU in their class. No matter which card you choose to power your favourite titles, you will experience absolute realism with games coming to life with super-fast ray tracing. Yes, ray tracing is the way forward because if Hollywood is using this technology to render their movies, then we should get really excited having the same visual experience with gaming. Ray tracing delivers physical accurate shadows, reflections, and lighting. And tap into Tensor Cores for super-powerful AI-processing. Advanced memory, performance boosts, and processing technologies are your superpowers to tackle those most demanding of games.

For more information, you can visit the official INNO3D website via the link here!

When Are They Out?

INNO3D will release their 2060 and 2070 ‘Super’ graphics cards on July 9th. The 2080 ‘Super’ will be released later in the month on July 23rd. While there are a lot of graphics cards hitting the news at the moment, we do not have any specific details surrounding those from INNO3D. Specifically, nothing on clock speeds which does appear to be the key factor in this release.

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you planning to make the 'Super' upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!