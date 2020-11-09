Inno3D Unveils their 3090/3080 iChill Frostbite GPUs

INNO3D, a leading manufacturer of pioneering high-end multimedia components and innovations has announced the launch of its new INNO3D GeForce RTX 3090 / 3080 iCHILL Frostbite graphics cards. Following the huge success of its predecessor iCHILL Frostbite from the previous generation of RTX ’20s, Inno3D have now also armed their powerhouse RTX 3090 / 3080 graphics cards with an updated version of the iCHILL Frostbite.

Due to popular demand, the iCHILL Frostbite has made its way into the iCHILL line-up once again and paired with their powerful RTX 3090 / 3080 GPUs, this guarantees you the ultimate gaming experience. High-quality components combined with style and amazing RGB lighting is what sums up the iCHILL Frostbite, but the development of this graphics card water block design further increased the performance as well.

The components were repositioned so that they sit closer to each other by reducing the thermal pads to a thickness of just 1mm. The thickness of the nickel-plated copper block was also reduced down to 5.5mm thick. The water flow inside the cooler has also been optimized from previous RTX 20 series models. The base of the iCHILL Frostbite is built with pure copper and is nickel-plated which completely seals the heatsink protecting it. All important components such as the voltage transformers and the memory are now significantly better and more effectively cooled by the water. All this ensures a significant increase in cooling performance. A range of around 60 – 65 °C can be achieved when using a 240mm or 360mm radiator.

Inno3D has attempted to balance innovation with continuous development of new products with designs mastered but still improved for next generation GPUs. Whether it is on the technology and/or the design, there is always something to look forward to when Inno3D updates a ceoncept from their previous generation models. With the RTX 30 series iCHILL Frostbite, Inno3D has managed to get the water block to perform at levels which can handle todays’ most demanding gaming titles. The design speaks for itself, transparent, bold and striking which aligns with their new radical approach for the RTX 30 series to become as Brutal by Nature as ever.

Years of R&D has allowed INNO3D to make technological advancements, continously pushing the boundaries and bolster their expertise in the GPU industry. It has elevated INNO3D to a point that makes a difference for high-end gamers and design creation professionals achieving high performance with outstanding temperature control and at super quiet noise levels.

At the time of writing, Inno3D has not confirmed any specific prices nor release dates for these brand new graphics card designs. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

