Inno3D Unveils the GTX 1660 Twin X2 Video Card

Dual-Fan GTX 1660 from Inno3D

Inno3D is repurposing their previously introduced GTX 1660 Ti Twin X2 design with the new GTX 1660 Twin X2.

Instead of the GTX 1660 Ti’s 24 SMs and 1536 CUDA cores, the new GTX 1660 GPU is slightly cut down with 22 SMs and 1408 CUDA cores. So it should operate much cooler than the GTX 1660 Ti, and by extension, the Twin X2 cooling system is more than capable to handle it.

“We want to ensure the GeForce GTX 1660’s success mirrors that of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Twin X2 by arming it with the same cooling power” our Senior Product Manager Ken Wong commented. He further added, “Our engineers in R&D continue to deliver super-efficient and super-quiet cooling solutions for our gamers – the development of our new INNO3D GeForce GTX 1660 maintained this principle by using the Twin X2 – this deserves the same treatment as our 2060 and 2070 Twin X2’s”.

Underneath this active cooling is a heatsink which has two heatpipes directing heat from the GPU core. The heat is then blown to the sides as well as the rear of the graphics card. Facilitating this high-airflow exhaust is a horizontal heatsink fin array as well as a high-airflow IO bracket.

What Connectivity Options are Available on this Card?

When it comes to connectivity, users have 3x HDMI 2.0b and one DisplayPort 1.4 available. All are in the lower section, and foregoing the older DVI-D connector. This is what makes the high-airflow rear IO bracket possible. Since the top portion is dedicated to exhaust entirely.

How Much is the Inno3D GTX 1660 Twin X2?



Expect the GTX 1660 Twin X2 to be priced around £200.