INNO3D Ventures Into Memory Business with iCHILL RGB RAM

From Video Cards to RAM

Graphics Card manufacturer INNO3D is expanding into offering other hardware products. They are now launching a family of DDR4 solutions under the iCHILL Memory banner. This lineup is going to be providing single and dual-channel modules in capacities of 4GB up to 16GB. INNO3D is also aiming for the high-performance crowd, so these will be available up to 4000MHz. Furthermore, they will have latencies of only up to CL18, while the 3200MHz kits have a lower CL15 latency.

Each memory module uses their iCHILL Frostbite cooling technology. Plus, it has wireless RGB LED emanating from the top. This gives gaming enthusiasts an aesthetic leg-up on top of the performance advantage. This RGB LED is fully compatible with ASUS Aura Sync.

“We have entered a new era of providing more system performance to the gamer and the demanding high performance addict” said Ken Wong, leading product manager at INNO3D. “Our memory products stand for a brutal gaming experience just as our graphics products and aimed to shock the gaming world with its high performance and adaptive design”.

When Will The INNO3D iCHILL Memory Modules be Available?

The iCHILL Memory series will be hitting store shelves across Asia and Europe before the end of August.