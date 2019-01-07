Insta360 Unveils ‘TITAN’ – An 11K VR 3D Camera for $15,000

For Serious VR Cinematography

Insta360 has unveiled their most impressive camera hardware yet at CES 2019. Presenting the Insta360 TITAN, an 11K-capable VR 3D camera with 8 lenses. The TITAN uses Micro Four Thirds sensors. Which is the largest available on any standalone VR camera and has 10-bit color support.

Aside from the 11K or 10K 3D @ 30fps video recording capability, the Insta360 TITAN can also shoot 8K at 60 fps and 5.3K at 120 fps. It can even take 11K 360 photos in both 3D and monoscopic views.

Obviously, this high resolution footage involves working with a lot of data. Which is why the TITAN requires multiple high-speed SD cards for recording. Specifically, one for each lens.

Furthermore, a ninth independent SD card is also necessary for storing gyroscopic metadata for FlowState stabilization. The 9-axis FlowState Stabilization means you can move while shooting and still get impressively stable footage. Additionally, this auxiliary card will also store low-res proxy files from all eight lenses for quicker edits.

When Will the Insta360 TITAN be Available for Purchase?

The $15,000 TITAN will start shipping around April 2019. However, that requires a $150 deposit for reservation first available now via the Insta360 website.