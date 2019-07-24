Intel 10-core Comet Lake CPU Developer Kit Released?

Almost since the release of the 9th-generation Intel processors last year, rumours have been emerging surrounding their latest ‘Comet Lake’ architecture. We have, however, in recent months started to see what we could call far more substantive leaks.

For example, last month we saw a leak purporting to contain the entire ‘Comet Lake’ SKU range of processors. This was then followed by rumours that the processors would set to be released much sooner than the expected mid-2020 release date.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, an Intel 10-core ‘Comet Lake’ processor has reportedly been ‘completed’ with a developers kit apparently making the rounds.

Leaked Intel Comet Lake SKU list.

Intel 10-Core ‘Comet Lake’ Processor

Now, we first heard rumours of this 10-core processor last November. Given that this does seem to have been one of their earliest ‘comet lake’ products, it does, therefore, seem likely that this would be one of the first to get its developers kit.

The news, however, does open up a far more interesting possibility. Namely, that Intel might be set to debut this range before the end of this year.

What Do We Think?

While it might be something of an overstatement to say that Intel is reeling following the release of AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen processors, the scales have certainly begun to tip in Team Reds favour. As such, Intel might feel compelled to get this release out the door as quickly as possible. Specifically, to limit what damage Ryzen 3XXX may do to their market share.

Will we see a ‘Comet Lake’ release before the end of 2019? Let’s just say it’s taken a significant step to looking more likely than not!

What do you think? What would you consider a good upgrade to your current processor? – Let us know in the comments!