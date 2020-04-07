Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S to Launch on May 27th

Yesterday we saw the latest leak to emerge from the upcoming Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors. Specifically, slides from the company indicating the technical specifications for the i5, i7, and i9 processor releases.

Well, it seems that the news is coming thick and fast now as in a report via Videocardz, reports are suggesting that Intel will officially release its Comet Lake-S processors on May 27th!

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S

So, to put this into context, there are a few factors we need to clarify. Intel will be launching the processors on April 30th. The launch date, however, is not the date in which they officially hit retailers. That will be (presuming the report is correct) on May 27th.

So, what makes this date seem so firm. Well, apparently, and we’re giving away no personal secrets here, this is the date in which the review embargo will be lifted!

What Do We Think?

All in all, particularly based on the amount of news we’re hearing about them, this date does seem pretty likely. As such, and all going well, within the next 2 months, we should finally find out just how good these new Intel processors are going to be and, perhaps more telling, how they will stack up against AMD Ryzen 3XXX.

